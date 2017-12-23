Premiership: Wasps 49-24 Gloucester

Guy Thompson sealed Wasps' bonus point with his first try of the season

Aviva Premiership Wasps (15) 49 Tries: Le Roux, Wade 2, Young, Thompson, Robson Con: Cipriani 5 Pen: Cipriani 3 Gloucester (17) 24 Tries: Heinz, Atkinson, Marshall, Clarke Con: Twelvetrees 2

Christian Wade's two tries helped Wasps to a fifth straight Premiership victory with a bonus-point win over Gloucester.

Willie le Roux and Wade crossed in the first half before Wasps dominated the second period, scoring four tries, including Wade's second.

Thomas Young, Guy Thompson and Dan Robson also scored in the second half.

Gloucester led at half-time after Willie Heinz, Mark Atkinson and Tom Marshall tries, but Freddie Clarke's bonus-point try was only a consolation.

It brought to an end Gloucester's five-match unbeaten run in the Premiership, but for almost an hour they were in touch.

The game slipped away from them thanks to two errors, first being turned over on the Wasps 22 that led to Le Roux's break and Young's try.

Marshall then threw a wild pass on his own 22 that was picked off, and two phases later former Jersey forward Thompson scored Wasps' fourth try.

Wasps coped sufficiently without key players Jimmy Gopperth, Elliot Daly and Nathan Hughes - who have all been ruled out for at least two months - to continue their resurgence and move above Gloucester in the table.

Wasps director of rugby Dai Young said:

"I was disappointed with some of our defensive lapses in the first half as they only got in our 22 about four times and scored three tries.

"The message at half-time was to win the collisions and keep hold of the ball for longer, and our second-half performance was much better but the scoreline flattered us as they had to chase the game.

"We know our attack is very good but our Achilles heel this season is that our attack has been inaccurate and as a result we end up defending for large part of the game."

Gloucester head coach Johan Ackermann said:

"I was very pleased at half-time for though there were times we were under a lot of pressure, we stuck it out.

"In the second half it all went pear-shaped as there were one of two huge momentum swings which proved crucial.

"Their bench made a huge difference and we began to chase the game and threw a few careless passes, which were not necessary."

Wasps: Le Roux; Wade, De Jongh, Eastmond, Bassett; Cipriani, Simpson; McIntyre, Cruse, Moore, Launchbury (capt), Gaskell, Willis, Young, Carr.

Replacements: Johnson, Harris, Cooper-Woolley, Myall, Thompson, Robson, Miller, Lovobalavu.

Gloucester: Marshall; Sharples, Twelvetrees, Atkinson, Thorley; Burns, Heinz (capt); McAllister, Hanson, Afoa; Savage, Slater; Polledri, Ludlow, Ackermann.

Replacements: Hibbard, Orr, Hohneck, Thrush, Clarke, Vellacott, Williams, Trinder.