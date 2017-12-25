Rey Lee-Lo: Cardiff Blues centre signs extended contract

Rey Lee-Lo made his Samoa debut against Canada in November, 2014

Centre Rey Lee-Lo has signed a new contract with Cardiff Blues.

The 31-year-old Samoa centre joined from New Zealand side Hurricanes before the 2015-16 season and has since scored nine tries in 57 appearances.

The Blues have not disclosed the length of the contract, but have described it as "long-term".

Lee-Lo said: "I've loved my time here so far - we have a great squad and my family are really happy in Cardiff, so it was an easy decision to make."

Blues also say Lee-Lo, who won the region's Peter Thomas player of the season award in 2016-17, opted to stay at the Arms Park despite "attracting widespread interest" from elsewhere.

The deal comes after the recent contracts for fly-half Matthew Morgan and flankers Ellis Jenkins and Olly Robinson.

Lee-Lo will be in action on Boxing Day when the Blues take on local rivals Dragons in the Pro14 derby match at Rodney Parade.

"Rey has proved a brilliant addition since he arrived at Cardiff Blues and it is great to see how comfortable and happy he is here," chief executive Richard Holland added.

"With more than 75% of our squad Welsh, and with so many promising youngsters coming through our academy, it is vital to have a strong core of overseas talent to supplement that and pass on their experience.

"Rey has been invaluable in that respect and we are thrilled he will remain at Cardiff Arms Park for years to come."