Dan Evans: Ospreys full-back maintains faint hope of Wales recall

Ospreys full-back Dan Evans has been in fine try-scoring form this season, including a brace against Northampton in the Champions Cup

Ospreys full-back Dan Evans hopes to press his case for a Wales return during the holiday Pro14 derbies.

Evans, 29, won two Wales caps on the 2009 North America tour but has been overlooked since, and says he has had no feedback from the Wales management.

He will be in direct opposition to Wales and British and Irish Lions full-back or wing Leigh Halfpenny in the Boxing Day clash away to Scarlets.

"He is number one at the moment and a world-class player," Evans said.

"He has proven over the years how much of an asset he has been for Welsh rugby.

"But I don't tend to think about it in those terms. When it gets a bit personal you tend to lose focus and forget about what the team's trying to do.

"It's more about what I can do for the team rather than trying to outdo a single individual.

"He is playing in a good, confident Scarlets team. Hopefully, we can show what we can do on Tuesday.

"I just have to do what I do and what I'm good at. If nothing happens, nothing happens.

"How many years have we been talking about this now [a Wales recall]? It's something you get used to, but my sole focus is on the Ospreys. "

Media playback is not supported on this device Welsh derby classics archive: Swansea's Gavin Henson sent off at Llanelli in 2002

Regardless of whether he catches the eye of Wales coach Warren Gatland or not, Evans - who has scored eight tries so far this season - is relishing the challenge of the Boxing Day derby against one of his former sides.

Scarlets are top of Conference B in the Pro14, while Ospreys are bottom of Conference A going into the game at Parc y Scarlets.

"It's Scarlets v Ospreys and something I'm looking forward to being a part of," Evans said.

"Every Boxing Day I used to go up my grandparents. It was the family tradition to watch the local derby.

"When I was growing up, the Ospreys were always the team who were on top. Hopefully, that will be the case on Tuesday.

"I can remember the Llanelli-Swansea game when Gavin Henson threw Garan Evans into the advertising boards.

"They were proper old-school derbies, before the advent of the fourth official to go back and check for any fighting.

"There'll be a few fireworks, but not too many.

"We have a big couple of months coming up. Hopefully, we can maintain the momentum of recent weeks and take the club forward. Hopefully, we can showcase that on Boxing Day."

After the game at Scarlets, Ospreys are again on the road as they face Dragons at Rodney Parade on New Year's Eve.