Edinburgh 18-17 Glasgow Warriors: Richard Cockerill challenges Edinburgh to 'back up' win

Chris Dean, left, and Nathan Fowles, right, scored the crucial tries for Edinburgh

Richard Cockerill wants his Edinburgh side to back up their remarkable win over Glasgow Warriors with victory at Scotstoun next Saturday.

Edinburgh inflicted Warriors' first Pro14 defeat of the season in stunning fashion, despite losing Simon Berghan to a sixth-minute red card.

Glasgow host their rivals on 30 December in the second 1872 Cup match.

"We've proved this group can do it under pressure and adversity," Cockerill told BBC Scotland.

"But Glasgow are a good side, we know they're hurt, we know they're going to work this week as we will, and it lends for a great game next week.

"Can we back it up? That is the question and that is the next step for our development.

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Edinburgh 18-17 Glasgow Warriors

"Let's not forget it's only halfway through the season, it's no cup final, but we've beaten a very good Glasgow team at home. With the sending off and then coming from behind and staying in the battle, asking for character and passion around what we do, I don't think we could've asked for any more."

Edinburgh trailed 7-0 to an early try from Huw Jones when prop Berghan was dismissed for a stamp to the head of Glasgow hooker Fraser Brown.

Slack Warriors failed to make their numerical advantage pay until the second half, when Scott Cummings crossed.

But the boot of Sam Hidalgo-Clyne ensured Edinburgh kept in touch, before late tries from Nathan Fowles and Chris Dean snatched an unlikely triumph.

Cockerill felt the incident that led to tight-head Berghan's ordering off was "unfortunate".

"It's a difficult one; it's boot-to-head," Cockerill said. "I thought the referee let Glasgow lie the wrong side of the breakdown most of the evening. If you let people lie there and don't penalise them, something will happen.

Simon Berghan was shown a red card with just six minutes gone

"Unfortunately for Berghan, he looked like he was looking down [at Fraser Brown], I think it was more reckless than intentional, but you can see why the decision was made.

"But credit to the players. Matt Shields was playing for Rotherham three weeks ago - he's playing 75 minutes in a massive game. I thought Murray McCallum was manful when he came on.

"To play against that side with 14 men, with the threat that they have, shows the desire that the guys have to want to win."

Edinburgh captain and man of the match Stuart McInally believes, in seasons gone by, Edinburgh may have crumbled after losing Berghan.

Richard Cockerill won his first inter-city derby as Edinburgh head coach

"We had nothing to lose," McInally said. "We had an excuse there if we wanted it - down to 14 men, everyone expected Glasgow to win - and maybe the Edinburgh of old might have succumbed to that.

"It was a really good test to see where we are. Richard said at half-time he wanted to see what we were made of - he wasn't bothered about the result, he just wanted us to put our best game out there, and thankfully it was good enough."

Glasgow Warriors head coach Dave Rennie admits his team were well below-par, with and without the ball, against their depleted inter-city foes.

"Incredibly disappointing, we just really lacked an edge tonight," was Rennie's assessment of Glasgow's display. "We didn't defend as well as we have been.

"I don't know whether scoring early and playing against 14, in the back of the mind they thought it was going to be a little bit easier than it was.

Glasgow tasted defeat for the first time in 11 Pro14 outings this season

"You've got to give credit to Edinburgh, they hung in there and our discipline in giving away penalties late in the game allowed them to get into the corner and they were good enough to score from there.

"We're not looking for excuses. In the end, we just weren't sharp enough, we didn't have that physical edge without the ball.

"I felt we kicked a lot of ball away aimlessly. When they were down to 14, we needed to ask some questions, kick smart, find some space and we didn't do that well enough. We get a chance for redemption in seven days' time."