Premiership: London Irish v Newcastle

Newcastle winger Vereniki Goneva scored two tries against London Irish in September

Aviva Premiership Venue: Madejski Stadium Date: Saturday, 30 December Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live coverage on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Bottom-of-the-table London Irish make three changes for the visit of Newcastle in the Premiership.

Max Northcote-Green is the only change in the pack at flanker while Scott Steele returns at scrum-half and Johnny Williams starts at inside centre.

Newcastle bring in lock Sean Robinson and winger Alex Tait for Will Witty and Sinoti Sinoti after the pair picked up injuries in the win against Harlequins.

Falcons are looking for their fifth successive win in all competitions.

Irish are bidding to end a run of 10 consecutive Premiership defeats and claw back some of the 10-point deficit to second-from-bottom Worcester.

London Irish director of rugby Nick Kennedy told BBC Radio Berkshire:

"We've got a lot to put right. We were very, very poor against Worcester last Friday night.

"That was one of our worst performances and we've been analysing and working hard in training on putting things right.

"Newcastle are a very good side and we learnt that when we went up there earlier in the season, especially in the first half with their threats out wide.

"It is only the halfway point of the season. The good news is we've got time to put things right and we're doing everything we can to put things right."

London Irish: Tonks; Cokanasiga, Fowlie, Williams, Lewington; Marshall, Steele; Reid, Fainga'a, Du Plessis, Van der Merwe, Paulo, Coman (capt), Northcote-Green, Treviranus.

Replacements: Woolstencroft, Franks, Hoskins, De Chaves, Cowan, Meehan, Brophy Clews, Tikoirotuma.

Newcastle: Hammersley; Tait, Harris, Socino, Goneva; Flood, Takulua; Vickers, Cooper, Welsh, Green, Robinson, M Wilson (capt), Graham, Latu.

Replacements: Sowrey, Lockwood, S Wilson, Olmstead, Welch, Young, Hodgson, Matavesi.

Referee: Tom Foley (RFU).