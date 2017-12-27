Edinburgh's Simon Berghan could miss start of Scotland Six Nations campaign

Edinburgh's Simon Berghan was sent off against Glasgow for stamping

Edinburgh prop Simon Berghan could miss the start of Scotland's Six Nations campaign following his red card against Glasgow Warriors.

The 27-year-old was dismissed in the fifth minute of Edinburgh's derby win for a stamp to the head of Warriors hooker Fraser Brown.

Berghan faces a Pro14 disciplinary hearing on Thursday.

The tight-head was ruled to have contravened Law 10.4 (b) - "A player must not stamp or trample an opponent."

World Rugby's foul play regulations state that "stamping, trampling the head shall result in a top-end entry-point sanction" of at least 12 weeks.

However, the disciplinary panel may make discretionary reductions based on Berghan's record and/or plea.

The panel, comprising three Irish officials, will convene in Dublin, with Berghan taking part via video conference.

The prop, who joined Edinburgh in 2014, has five Scotland caps and played against New Zealand and Australia in last month's autumn Tests.