France: Jacques Brunel replaces sacked Guy Noves as national boss

Noves has become the first national coach to be sacked by France

France have sacked coach Guy Noves and replaced him with Jacques Brunel.

Noves, who had been in charge since the end of the 2015 World Cup and won seven of his 21 matches in charge, is the first France boss to be sacked.

Brunel, 63, has left his role with Top 14 side Bordeaux-Begles to succeed Noves just five weeks before Les Bleus begin the Six Nations against Ireland.

He will officially take charge next week, and his contract runs until the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

French Rugby Federation president Bernard Laporte said Brunel would be assisted by "a pool of five or six" Top 14 coaches.

He was part of the national set-up from 2000-07, when he was former France boss Laporte's forwards coach.

He took Perpignan to the French title in 2009 and spent five years in charge of Italy from 2011-2016 before taking the Bordeaux job.