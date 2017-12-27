Dragons v Ospreys (Sun)

Winger Hallam Amos could miss Dragons' Pro14 game with Ospreys due to injury

Pro14 Venue: Rodney Parade, Newport Date: Sunday 31 December Kick-off: 17.35 GMT Coverage: Live on S4C, updates on BBC Sport website and app

Conference A bottom side Ospreys will be without Ben John for the New Year's Eve Pro14 derby away to Dragons.

The wing failed head injury checks following the collision which saw Steff Evans sent off in Scarlets' 12-9 win over Ospreys on Boxing Day.

Full-back Dan Evans is a doubt with a dead leg sustained at Parc y Scarlets.

Dragons look set to be without Hallam Amos after the Wales wing limped off late on in his side's 22-17 defeat to Cardiff Blues on Boxing Day.

"I don't know exactly what the extent of the injury was but he wasn't able to play on," said Dragons coach Bernard Jackman of Amos.

"I doubt whether he will be fit to face the Ospreys."

Prop Lloyd Fairbrother could be set for a starting spot, having been on the bench against Blues after missing some training due to the recent birth of his child.

Teenage scrum-half Dan Babos pulled out of the Blues game with a calf-strain and Charlie Davies could well keep his place to face Ospreys.

Ospreys are looking to end a run of 10 successive away defeats in the Pro14.

But coach Steve Tandy does not see his side going to the Dragons as favourites to end that sequence, even though both teams have two wins from 11 league games this season.

"We know the weather probably won't be great against the Dragons and they'll be fired up after losing (to Cardiff Blues), and it's a short turn-around," said Tandy.

"The Dragons when they came to us battled really hard and some of their scrum stuff (against the Blues) was pretty spot on, we're going to have to be at our best to get what we need against the Dragons."

Tandy is not writing off their chances of a top-three finish and a place in the knock-out stages, despite being 17 points off third in their conference.

He added: "We're a long way off, but we've got to keep going for points, we need wins.

"Never say never, we've got the Cheetahs, Kings to come at home, Connacht twice, the Blues twice so there's winnable games there, but we need to build up a bit of momentum."

Dragons: TBC

Ospreys: TBC

Referee: Dan Jones (WRU)

Assistant referees: Craig Evans (WRU) and Mike English (WRU)

TMO: Neil Hennessey (WRU)

