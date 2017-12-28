Edinburgh sign Samoa prop Jordan Lay on short-term deal

Jordan Lay in action for Samoa against Scotland full-back Stuart Hogg at Murrayfield

Edinburgh have signed Samoa prop Jordan Lay until the end of the season.

The 25-year-old arrives from Bay of Plenty Steamers in New Zealand in time for Saturday's Pro14 visit to Glasgow Warriors.

Lay played for Samoa in November's 44-38 defeat by Scotland and has five caps for the South Sea Islanders.

"He has impressed on the international stage and will no doubt add another dimension to what we're building here," said head coach Richard Cockerill.

"Jordan is a young prop with great potential and I'm delighted that he's chosen to join the club at an exciting time of the season."

Lay's arrival coincides with the likely suspension of Simon Berghan, who was sent off for stamping in Edinburgh's 18-17 Pro14 win over Glasgow on Saturday.

The Scotland prop faces a ban of up to 12 weeks, with a disciplinary hearing scheduled to rule on the offence on Thursday.

Meanwhile, lock Anton Bresler has left Edinburgh to join Worcester.