Pro14: Ulster v Munster (Mon)

Christian Lealiifano's short-term contract with Ulster will end after the pool stages of the European Champions Cup

Pro14: Ulster v Munster Date: Monday, 1 January Venue: Kingspan Stadium Kick-off: 17:35 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC 2 NI, latest score, match report and highlights on BBC Sport website

Ulster will be able to recall fly-half Christian Lealiifano for their derby against Munster on New Year's Day.

The Australian international was rested for the heavy defeat by Connacht at the Sportsground but is expected to return to the starting side on Monday.

However, Irish duo Iain Henderson and Jacob Stockdale are rested for the Kingspan Stadium game.

Winger Keith Earls is available for Munster after missing their Boxing Day defeat by Leinster because of illness.

Hooker Rhys Marshall continues to be monitored for concussion.

Prop James Cronin suffered no ill effects as he returned to action off the bench against Leinster following a calf injury while Ronan O'Mahony (fibula) and Conor Oliver (shoulder) have both returned to full training this week.

Stuart McCloskey, Charles Piutau, Kyle McCall, Rob Herring and Rodney Ah You are available but Ulster have to contend with a long injury list.

Rory Best, Jared Payne, Chris Henry, Sean Reidy, Tommy Bowe, Luke Marshall, Marcell Coetzee, Jonny Simpson, Matthew Dalton and John Andrew are sidelined.

Lock Kieran Treadwell picked up an ankle injury in training on Thursday and is a doubt.