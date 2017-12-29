BBC Sport - Ulster's Charles Piutau says players must ease the pressure on director of rugby, Les Kiss

Piutau: 'We want to make our coaches proud'

Full-back Charles Piutau says the Ulster players are desperate to ease the pressure on director of rugby Les Kiss, who's role is coming under scrutiny.

Kiss has been facing renewed criticism following the heavy 44-16 defeat by Connacht in Galway.

"We really want to put out a performance for them," said Piutau. "We really want to make our coaches proud and show them what we can do."

Top Stories