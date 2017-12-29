BBC Sport - Charles Piutau says Ulster will recover from Connacht loss

'I believe we can turn it around' - Piutau

Charles Piutau says there is a strong sense of self-belief among the Ulster players that they can bounce-back from the disappointment of their heavy loss to Connacht last weekend.

"We're not transferring what we're doing or learning in the week and executing that," said Piutau.

"I think execution has been a big part in our game that tends to change momentum for us or becomes the difference in winning or losing a game."

Top videos

Video

'I believe we can turn it around' - Piutau

Video

Sanchez commitment never in question - Wenger

Video

Everton need a 'front man' - Allardyce

Video

This is fuelling my passion - Andre Villas-Boas on Dakar Rally

Video

Palace gave it their best shot - Hodgson

Video

Modest Cook 'quite proud' after double century

  • From the section Cricket
Video

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Newcastle stayed in the game until the end - Benitez

Video

Newcastle didn’t want to play - Guardiola

Top Stories