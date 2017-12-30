Lewis Rawlins: Scarlets forward agrees new contract with region

Lewis Rawlins has made 79 appearances for Scarlets since agreeing a senior contract in 2015

Forward Lewis Rawlins has agreed a contract extension with Scarlets.

The 27-year-old, a second row or back row, is set to make his 80th appearance for the region off the bench against Cardiff Blues on New Year's Eve

He is the latest of a number of players to sign, including Aaron Shingler, Ryan Elias, James Davies, Rhys Patchell, Wyn Jones and Dylan Evans.

"We're pleased to have Lewis' services at the Scarlets for the next few years," said head coach Wayne Pivac.

"He's come through the development pathway here at the region and played a significant part in team's success last season."

The reigning champions are top of Conference B in the Pro14 following their 12-9 win with 14-men against Ospreys on Boxing Day.

"We're still competing in both Pro14 and the Champions Cup at the moment and we're keen to see that continue," said Rawlins.

"I'm really grateful to the coaches at the Scarlets for giving me the opportunities I've had so far in the jersey and I'm looking forward to giving all I can to help the team and hopefully see us win more silverware in the future."