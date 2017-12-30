Pro14: Leinster v Connacht (Mon)

Johnny Sexton was replaced early in Leinster's European game against Harlequins on 16 December after failing a head injury assessment

Pro14: Leinster v Connacht Date: Monday, 1 January Venue: The RDS, Dublin Kick-off: 15:15 GMT Coverage: Latest score and match report on BBC Sport website

Leinster make 13 changes for the New Year's Day game against Connacht with only Dan Leavy and James Lowe retained from Tuesday's 34-24 win over Munster.

However, Leo Cullen recalls Ireland stars Johnny Sexton, Garry Ringrose and Rob Kearney while Sean Cronin, Josh van der Flier and Luke McGrath also start.

Connacht coach Kieran Keane makes three changes from the 44-16 rout of Ulster.

Cian Kelleher, Tom McCarthy and James Cannon replace Niyi Adeolokun, Shane Delahunt and Quinn Roux.

Ireland players Adeolokun and Roux drop to the bench along with Delahunt.

Leavy was named man of the match in Leinster's Boxing Day win at Thomond Park with his all-action contribution including an early try and vital late turnover which helped to repel Munster's attempted comeback.

The Ireland flanker will be joined by van der Flier and Max Deegan in the back row with Ross Molony and Ian Nagle taking over from Devin Toner and James Ryan in the second row.

With Cian Healy still serving a three-match suspension and Jack McGrath rested, Cronin is partnered in the front row by Peter Dooley and Andrew Porter.

New Zealander Lowe retains his place at wing with Ireland international Fergus McFadden operating on the other wing.

Heading into the game, Leinster are second in Conference B - two points behind leaders Scarlets - while Connacht are fifth in Conference A, six points adrift of the Cheetahs who currently occupy the third and final play-off top in the division.

Leinster: R Kearney; McFadden, Ringrose, Reid, Lowe; Sexton, L McGrath; Dooley, Cronin, Porter; Molony, Nagle; Leavy, van der Flier, Deegan.

Replacements: B Byrne, E Byrne, Bent, M Kearney, Fardy, McCarthy, Marsh, O'Loughlin.

Connacht: O'Halloran; Kelleher, Aki, Farrell, Healy; Carty, Marmion; Coulson, McCartney, Bealham; Dillane, Cannon; Masterson, Butler, Muldoon (Capt)

Replacements: Delahunt, McCabe, Carey, Roux, Dawai, Blade, Griffin, Adeolokun.