WRU National League results

Welsh rugby

30 December, 2017

TWO EAST

Abercarn 27 - 6 Nantyglo

Blackwood P - P Ynysddu

Caerphilly P - P Hartridge

Garndiffaith 5 - 11 Talywain

Pill Harriers P - P Caldicott

Senghenydd 24 - 10 Cwmbran

TWO EAST CENTRAL

Abercynon 22 - 12 Aberdare

Cilfynydd 3 - 36 Cambrian Welfare

Llanishen 22 - 8 Cardiff Quins

Llantwit Fardre P - P Gilfach Goch

Penarth 5 - 29 Barry

TWO NORTH

Llangollen 7 - 81 CR Dinbich

Llanidloes 27 - 15 Newtown

Rhyl 45 - 13 Abergele

Welshpool 0 - 46 COBRA

Wrexham 7 - 3 Shotton Steel

TWO WEST CENTRAL

Cwmgors P - P Brynamman

Morriston 8 - 17 Penlan

Nantyffyllon 13 - 10 Maesteg Celtic

Pencoed P - P Nantymoel

Taibach 12 - 9 Cwmavon

Ystradgynlais 8 - 17 Builth Wells

TWO WEST

Carmarthen Athletic P - P Fishguard & Goodwick

Llanybydder 22 - 17 Amman United

Loughor 22 - 13 Mumbles

Pontyberem 21 - 26 Tumble

St Clears 3 - 17 Whitland

Yr Hendy 34 - 29 Pontarddulais

THREE NORTH

Benllech 0 - 36 Holyhead

Flint 67 - 12 Rhosllanerchrugog

Machynlleth 42 - 0 Pwllheli II

Menai Bridge 0 - 32 Nant Conwy II

Mold II 7 - 0 CR Dinbach II (Abandoned after 38 minutes due to injury)

THREE EAST A

Abergavenny 15 - 12 Tredegar Ironsides

Fleur De Lys 20 - 14 Abertysswg

Machen P - P Newport HSOB

Oakdale P - P Monmouth

RTB Ebbw Vale 43 - 12 Blackwood Stars

Usk 48 - 5 Chepstow

THREE EAST CENTRAL A

Abercwmboi 62 - 19 Penygraig

Fairwater 13 - 8 Pentyrch

Gwernyfed 27 - 3 Cefn Coed

Llandaff 13 - 6 Llandaff North

Taffs Well 43 - 0 Old Illtydians

Treharris 11 - 5 Pontyclun

THREE WEST CENTRAL A

Aberavon Green Stars 71 - 7 Briton Ferry

Abercrave 5 - 36 Swansea Uplands

Birchgrove 39 - 0 Glais

Neath Athletic 13 - 22 Bryncoch

Pontycymmer 10 - 38 Bridgend Sports

Pyle 13 - 10 Porthcawl

THREE WEST A

Cardigan 22 - 5 Tregaron

Llangwm 5 - 12 St Davids

Milford Haven 24 - 10 Neyland

Pembroke 40 - 0 Pembroke Dock Quins

THREE EAST B

Aberbargoed 12 - 25 Markham

Blaina P - P Rhymney

Brynithel 12 - 28 Hafodyrynys

New Tredegar P - P Deri

St Julians HSOB 31 - 14 Rogerstone

THREE EAST CENTRAL B

Canton 25 - 12 Old Penarthians

Ferndale 10 - 25 Caerau Ely

Llantwit Major 9 - 6 Cowbridge

Treherbert 27 - 3 Tonyrefail

Wattstown 9 - 27 Tylorstown

Ynysowen 27 - 8 Hirwaun

THREE WEST CENTRAL B

Alltwen P - P Baglan

Cefn Cribbwr 24 - 17 Ogmore Vale

Crynant 15 - 38 Vardre

Glyncorrwg 12 - 13 Bryncethin

Tonmawr 35 - 3 Pontrhydyfen

THREE WEST B

Betws P - P Penybanc

Burry Port 24 - 5 Trimsaran

Bynea 27 - 16 New Dock Stars

Lampeter Town 37 - 18 Llangadog

Llandeilo 3 - 10 Llandybie

Nantgaredig P - P Penygroes

THREE EAST C

Beaufort P - P Crickhowell

Tredegar P - P Trefil

Trinant 59 - 12 Crumlin

Whiteheads 26 - 21 New Panteg

THREE EAST CENTRAL C

Cardiff Saracens P - P St Albans

Cathays P - P Cardiff Internationals

Glyncoch P - P Brackla

Sully View P - P Llanrumney

THREE WEST CENTRAL C

Cwmgwrach 0 - 44 Panyffynnon

Cwmllynfell 20 - 6 Cwmtwrch

Furnace United P - P Cefneithin

Pontyates 32 - 26 Ferryside

South Gower 23 - 8 Fall Bay

Tonna 17 - 13 Pontardawe

THREE EAST D

Bettws P - P Girling

Newport Saracens 12 - 5 Pontllanfraith

Old Tylerian 0 - 12 Cwmcarn United

Rhayader 7 - 45 Tref y Clawdd

