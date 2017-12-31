Kai Horstmann: Exeter Chiefs back-row forward to retire

Kai Horstmann (second right) scored two tries in 17 league appearances as Exeter won the Premiership title last season

Exeter Chiefs back-row forward Kai Horstmann will retire from playing at the end of the season.

The 36-year-old, who moved to Sandy Park from Worcester in the summer of 2012, has not featured in the Premiership so far this season.

"It's probably the right time, even though I'd like to think I have a few years left in me," the Zimbabwe-born player told the club website.

Horstmann is set to take up a role on the club's sales team once he retires.

During his time at Sandy Park, Horstmann was part of the Exeter side that won the LV= Cup in 2014 and the Premiership title last season, beating Wasps at Twickenham in the final.