Nick Kennedy: London Irish director of rugby leaves Premiership strugglers

Nick Kennedy won just two Premiership matches as London Irish director of rugby

London Irish director of rugby Nick Kennedy has left the club following a shake-up of their coaching staff.

Irish, on the brink of Premiership relegation, appointed Declan Kidney and Les Kiss as technical consultant and head coach earlier this month.

Former Exiles lock Kennedy, 35, led Irish to promotion but they have won just twice this Premiership campaign.

"We're disappointed he has decided to move on," said Irish president and majority shareholder Mick Crossan.

"Nick will always be a major figure in the London Irish history books.

"He was an excellent player and we believed that he had a promising career in front of him as a coach, which we had hoped that he would fulfil under the guidance of Declan Kidney and Les Kiss."

Kennedy said the club - who at one point lost 14 games in a row this season - would "always have a special place in my heart".

"This was not a decision that I made lightly as there are a great bunch of coaches and players at Hazelwood," he added.

Kennedy, who won seven caps for England, follows former technical director Brendan Venter in leaving the club in the wake of the arrivals of Kidney and Kiss.