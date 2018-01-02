Dan Lydiate: Wales flanker could miss Six Nations with bicep injury

Lydiate made his Wales debut in 2009 and has gone on to win 62 caps

Ospreys and Wales flanker Dan Lydiate could miss the Six Nations after suffering a bicep injury.

Lydiate, 30, was replaced in the first half of the Ospreys' 22-9 away win against Dragons on New Year's Eve.

Defence coach Brad Davis said there is "definitely a risk" of him missing the Six Nations and a worst-case scenario of an operation and 12 to 16 weeks out.

"We'll know a lot more when he has had his scan and the medics can plan the best way forward for him," he added.

"Hopefully it is not as serious as it could be. It's absolutely gutting for him because since he's come back he's been a rock in the back row," said Davis.

"He gives you that physicality that you need, especially without the ball, so he is definitely going to be a loss for us."

Lydiate joins Dragon's Hallam Amos on the list of Wales' potential Six Nations absentees after the wing injured his ankle on Boxing Day.

Wales head coach Warren Gatland also has a number of back row concerns ahead of the tournament.

Flanker Sam Warburton is already ruled out for the rest of the season with number eight Taulupe Faletau also likely to miss the start of the campaign.

Gloucester's Ross Moriarty, who deputised for Faletau last season, has missed the bulk of this season with a back injury.

Wales begin the 2018 Six Nations against Scotland in Cardiff on Saturday, 3 February.