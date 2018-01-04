Premiership: Worcester Warriors v Bath

Only one player in 21 years of Premiership rugby has scored in more successive matches than Worcester winger Josh Adams

Aviva Premiership Venue: Sixways Date: Friday, 5 January Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Worcester lock Will Spencer returns in the only change to the Warriors side which earned a bonus point in a defeat by Saracens in their previous game.

Darren Barry is named among the replacements after starting at Sarries.

Bath make four changes from the side beaten by Wasps, with Ben Tapuai replacing James Wilson at wing and Chris Cook returning at scrum-half.

James Phillips and Elliott Stooke replace Luke Chateris and Charlie Ewels among the forwards.

Match facts

Welsh winger Josh Adams has scored tries in each of Worcester Warriors' past six league games. Only one player has done better than that in the 21 seasons of Premiership rugby - Sale winger Mark Cueto.

Premiership top try scorer Adams' tally of eight in six games puts him within two matches of equalling former England man Cueto's Premiership record. He touched down for Sale in eight successive games in 2005, then had another seven-match try-scoring streak in 2009.

Bath have lost their past three Premiership away matches since beating London Irish at the Madejski Stadium in November - but they have a good record at Sixways. Their 25-19 defeat in April was their first in 10 visits.

Warriors director of rugby Alan Solomons told BBC Hereford & Worcester:

"We stuck to it against Saracens last week and I was really pleased with the hard work we put in to get a try bonus point.

"There's a long way to go yet this season, but we know we're going to have to be at our best on Friday.

"There's been a reasonable amount of consistency about us over the last two or three months and we'll look to continue in that vein."

Warriors: Pennell; Heem, Willison, Mills, Adams; Olver, Hougaard; Waller, Singleton, Milasinovich, O'Callaghan (capt), Spencer, Denton, Lewis, Van Velze.

Replacements: Haupt, Bower, Kerrod, Phillips, Faosiliva, Dowsett, Shillcock, Humphreys.

Bath: Watson; Jack Wilson, Joseph, Tapuai, Brew; Priestland, Cook; Obano, Dunn, Thomas, Phillips, Stooke, Garvey (capt.), Grant, Mercer.

Replacements: Van Vuuren, Noguera, Lahiff, Douglas, Bayliss, Fotuali'i, Burns, James Wilson.

Referee: JP Doyle.