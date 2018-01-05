Premiership: Leicester Tigers v London Irish

Jonny May will continue at full-back for Leicester after switching from the wing last weekend

Aviva Premiership Venue: Welford Road Date: Saturday 6 January Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website plus live text commentary and score updates

Leicester head coach Matt O'Connor makes one change for the visit of London Irish in the Premiership.

Flanker Brendon O'Connor comes into the side which lost at Exeter on 31 December, replacing Luke Hamilton, while Jonny May continues at full-back.

London Irish name an unchanged starting XV from their defeat at home by Newcastle on 30 December, with back row Mike Coman continuing as captain.

Scrum-half Brendan McKibbin returns from injury to feature on the bench.

Bottom-of-the-table Irish are bidding to avoid a 12th consecutive Premiership defeat, having not won since the opening round of the season in September.

Leicester have lost their past four Premiership matches and another defeat would equal their worst run in the history of the competition, between October and November 2003.

London Irish director of rugby Nick Kennedy told BBC Radio Berkshire:

"Leicester have got excellent players, England players and internationals across the park. Whoever they pick, they're going to be top quality.

"We need to turn up at Welford Road and put in a performance. It's a very hard place to go, the crowd are extremely vocal, there's a great atmosphere.

"We need to go and thrive in that environment, create our own buzz when we get there and put our best foot forward."

Leicester Tigers head coach Matt O'Connor said:

"We have been on a disappointing run and it has been frustrating that we have done an enormous amount of positive things in games that we have lost recently. But we know we have to be better.

"We have to produce a performance that does justice to the quality and talent we have in the group."

Leicester: May; Malouf, Tuilagi, Toomua, Thompstone; G Ford (capt), B Youngs; Mulipola, Polota-Nau, Cole, Fitzgerald, Kitchener, Williams, O'Connor, Kalamafoni.

Replacements: Thacker, Traynor, Bateman, Wells, Mapapalangi, Harrison, J Ford, Tait.

London Irish: Tonks; Cokanasiga, Fowlie, Williams, Lewington; Marshall, Steele; Reid, Fainga'a, Du Plessis, Van der Merwe, Paulo, Coman (capt), Northcote-Green, Treviranus.

Replacements: Woolstencroft, Franks, Hoskins, De Chaves, Cowan, McKibbin, Brophy Clews, Tikoirotuma.

Referee: Karl Dickson