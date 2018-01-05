Premiership: Northampton Saints v Gloucester

Alan Gaffney (left) will oversee the coaching structure at Northampton until the end of the season

Aviva Premiership Venue: Franklin's Gardens Date: Saturday 6 January Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Northampton make one enforced change and reshuffle their backline for new technical coaching assistant Alan Gaffney's first match at the club.

Harry Mallinder moves to fly-half to replace the injured Piers Francis (head), with Ken Pisi starting at wing.

Scrum-half Willi Heinz returns from a calf problem to captain Gloucester, who make seven changes to their side.

Ed Slater is among the others to come in, with Billy Twelvetrees and Charlie Sharples dropping to the bench.

Ahsee Tuala also switches position for Saints, moving from wing to full-back to allow Pisi to take the number 11 shirt, while prop Kieran Brookes returns to the bench after missing six weeks with a hand injury.

Northampton were top of the Premiership when the sides last met in October but now trail the Cherry and Whites by 15 points after seven consecutive league defeats.

Northampton: Tuala; Foden, Horne, Burrell, Pisi; Mallinder, Groom; Ma'afu, Hartley (capt), Ford-Robinson, Ratuniyarawa, Lawes, Wood, Gibson, Harrison.

Replacements: Haywood, Van Wyk, Brookes, Paterson, Nutley, Reinach, Grayson, Stephenson.

Gloucester: Marshall; Woodward, Trinder, Symons, Halaifonua; Williams, Heinz (capt); Hohneck, Hanson, Afoa; Slater, Galarza; Ackermann, Polledri, Morgan.

Replacements: Matu'u, Orr, Balmain, Savage, Ludlow, Vellacott, Twelvetrees, Sharples.