Premiership: Newcastle Falcons v Exeter Chiefs

Exeter duo Jack Nowell (left) and Harry Williams both pulled out of this week's England training camp

Aviva Premiership Venue: Kingston Park Date: Sunday 7 January Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Newcastle make three changes as they aim to beat Premiership champions Exeter to record a sixth straight win.

Captain Will Welch, Sinoti Sinoti, Michael Young and former Exeter back Josh Matavesi return to the side.

Exeter are missing England trio Jack Nowell (ankle), Luke Cowan-Dickie (hip) and Harry Williams (concussion).

Tomas Francis and Jack Yeandle replace Williams and Cowan-Dickie in the front row, while James Short deputises for Nowell on the wing.

The trio are part of nine changes Rob Baxter has made to his side - Ollie Atkins and Mitch Lees pair up in the second row, Matt Kvesic and Sam Simmonds return to the back row, Nic White starts at scrum-half and Ian Whitten comes in at centre.

Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter told BBC Sport:

"The important thing for us is to not look around and try to second guess what other teams will get and what the league points we need will be for us to finish first or second. As soon as you do that, you start losing track of what you need to do.

"We talk an awful lot about the day-by-day stuff that has kept those points coming, it's no good us looking round and going 'if Saracens lose it means this', because all that effectively means is you start making reasons why you can afford to lose.

"We don't want to find reasons why we can afford to lose, we want to find all the drivers for why we want to keep winning and keep playing well."

Newcastle: Hammersley; Goneva, Harris, Matavesi, Sinoti; Flood, Young; Vickers, Cooper, Welsh, Green, Robinson, Welch (capt), Graham, Wilson.

Replacements: Lawson, Lockwood, Wilson, Olmstead, Latu, Takulua, Hodgson, Socino.

Exeter: Turner; Short, Whitten, Hill, Woodburn; Steenson, White; Hepburn, Yeandle (capt), Francis, Lees, Atkins, Ewers, Kvesic, Simmonds.

Replacements: Taione, Rimmer, Holmes, Salmon, Waldrom, Chudley, Slade, Dollman.