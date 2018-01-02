Pro14: Scarlets v Dragons (Fri)

Dragons fly-half Gavin Henson was dropped against Ospreys and is set to again miss out against Scarlets

Pro14 Venue: Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli Date: Friday 5 January Kick-off: 19.35 GMT Coverage: Watch on Scrum V Live; BBC 2 Wales and the BBC Sport website and app

Dragons will be without Wales hooker Elliot Dee for Friday's Pro14 match at Scarlets after a head injury in their defeat against Ospreys.

Also missing will be wing Ashton Hewitt with a neck strain, lock Rynard Landman with a calf strain, and back row James Sheekey with an AC joint injury.

Pro14 Conference B leaders Scarlets are again without the banned Steff Evans.

The Wales wing was sent off in Scarlets' Boxing Day win over Ospreys and has been suspended for four weeks.

Dragons fly-half Gavin Henson looks unlikely to return against Scarlets after the 35-year-old was dropped against Ospreys.

"Probably not this week, we will stick with Dan Babos and Arwel Robson to be honest," said Dragons coach Bernard Jackman.

"Gav is working really hard with our collision coach, defence coach and break-down coach just to fine tune a few things.

"I think he will get a lot more work done Thursday, Friday now if he is not playing."

Scarlets Steff Evans (L) is suspended after his aerial challenge on Ospreys' Ben John

Jackman is hopeful captain Cory Hill will recover from a back problem and fellow lock Joe Davies will be back after concussion.

"We had four players back from international camp, and now we've only one (Hill) left, it never ends," Jackman said.

Wales wing Hallam Amos will miss the January schedule after an ankle injury, while prop Leon Brown is still missing through concussion.

Jackman also has continuing back-row issues, with Harrison Keddie likely to miss a further two weeks, Ollie Griffiths ruled out for January, Lewis Evans "a bit further away", and Nic Cudd likely to miss the rest of the season.

"This week the pressure's off", said Jackman. "We put huge efforts into those home games [against Cardiif Blues and Ospreys], we didn't get the results we wanted.

"The Scarlets are ridiculously hot favourites, so it's an opportunity for us to go out and express ourselves and get some enjoyment from it."

Scarlets: TBC

Dragons: TBC

Referee: TBC

Assistant referees: TBC

TMO: TBC

For the latest Welsh rugby union news follow @BBCScrumV on Twitter.