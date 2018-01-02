Pro14: Ospreys v Cardiff Blues (Sat)

Pro14 Venue: Liberty Stadium, Swansea Date: Saturday, 6 January Kick-off: 15:15 GMT Coverage: Live on S4C; updates on the BBC Sport website and app

Ospreys are confident scrum-half Rhys Webb will be fit for Saturday's Pro14 match against Cardiff Blues after a knock forced him off against Dragons.

Back-row Dan Lydiate is unavailable with a serious bicep injury, while Cory Allen and Paul James are doubtful.

Blues will wait to see if hooker Gethin Jenkins will be able to start following his facial injury.

But wing Alex Cuthbert is available after returning from injury off the bench in Blues' defeat to Scarlets.

Ospreys' defence coach Brad Davis said there is "definitely a risk" of Lydiate missing the Six Nations and a worst-case scenario of an operation and 12 to 16 weeks out.

"We'll know a lot more when he has had his scan and the medics can plan the best way forward for him," he added.

Davis said his side have been working to stop the Blues' "outstanding backs" in preparation for Saturday's derby.

He said: "For us defensively it's about not getting spooked by their players by putting a structure in place to put them on the back foot, whether we have the ball in hand or not.

"We are going to have to be alert for 80 minutes."

