Saracens: Scrum-half Nic Stirzaker joins on three-month contract
- From the section Rugby Union
Saracens have signed Australian scrum-half Nic Stirzaker on a three-month deal from Melbourne Rebels.
London-born Stirzaker, 26, will be with the club until March before the start of the new Super Rugby season.
He will act as injury cover for Saracens scrum-halves Richard Wigglesworth and Henry Taylor.
"We fell a little bit vulnerable in that area, so it's great to be able to bring Nic's quality across," director of rugby Mark McCall said.