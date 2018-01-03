John Hardie: Edinburgh flanker returns to training following suspension

John Hardie has returned to Edinburgh training

Scotland flanker John Hardie has returned to Edinburgh training and will be available for selection from 19 January following a suspension.

Hardie was banned for three months by Scottish Rugby for "gross misconduct" over alleged cocaine use.

The New Zealand-born player, 29, has won 16 caps, but has not played since Edinburgh's European Challenge Cup win over London Irish on 14 October.

He could yet force his way into Gregor Townsend's Six Nations squad.

The Scots open their championship account away to Wales on 3 February.

The first opportunity for Hardie to feature will come in Edinburgh's Challenge Cup trip to Stade Francais on 20 February.