Peter Stringer: Worcester Warriors' ex-Ireland international scrum-half leaves Sixways

Peter Stringer failed to end up on the winning side in his six matches for Worcester

Ex-Ireland scrum-half Peter Stringer has left Worcester after fulfilling his six-month deal at the Premiership club.

The 40-year-old signed in July 2017, primarily as cover, while Francois Hougaard was on international duty.

The 98-times capped international made six losing appearances from the bench, five of them in the Premiership, one in the Anglo-Welsh Cup.

Meanwhile, centre Ryan Mills, 25, and South African hooker Kurt Haupt, 28, have signed extended contracts.

Mills has penned an undisclosed-length deal, which the club have called 'long term', while Haupt has extended his deal until the end of the season.

Haupt suffered a concussion injury on his debut in the Anglo-Welsh Cup after signing for Worcester in early November, and has since made two bench appearances in both the Premiership and the European Challenge Cup.

Mills, who was called up to England's training squad last summer, has made 65 appearances since signing for the club in 2014.