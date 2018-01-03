George North: Northampton Saints wing to miss up to four weeks with knee injury

George North came on as a replacement for Northampton against Harlequins

Wales wing George North will be out for up to four weeks after suffering a knee injury during Northampton's Premiership defeat by Harlequins on Saturday.

It is not known if it is a recurrence of the injury that ruled the 25-year-old out of the autumn Tests.

Wales start their Six Nations campaign against Scotland on 3 February.

"I'm sure George will be diligent in his rehab and we all wish him a swift recovery," said Saints technical coaching consultant Alan Gaffney.

North will leave Northampton at the end of the season to play club rugby in his home country.

All four Welsh regions were initially believed to be interested in signing him, but Scarlets coach Wayne Pivac later said they were "not in the market" for a winger.