Samson Lee: Wales handed boost as prop shakes off recent injury

Lee has won 34 caps for Wales since his debut against Argentina in 2012.

Wales have received a Six Nations injury boost as Scarlets prop Samson Lee is set to return to action.

Scarlets head coach Wayne Pivac confirmed the prop will be in the squad against the Dragons at Parc y Scarlets in the Pro14 on Friday.

Lee has been out of action since October 20 with an Achilles problem and missed Wales' autumn internationals.

"Samson came through live scrummaging training well today so he will be in the 23," said Pivac.

The Scarlets prop's return will be good news for Wales coach Warren Gatland, who is already missing Sam Warburton, Jonathan Davies and Jake Ball for the Six Nations - Taulupe Faletau also looks likely to be sidelined.

Doubts have also surfaced this week over the fitness of Dan Lydiate and Hallam Amos, while back-rower Ross Moriarty has only played once this season.

"Samson's return is good news," said Pivac.

"The medical teams have put a plan in place for Samson and he has worked tirelessly at getting himself right.

"He is feeling stronger and can push off both legs with an even amount of power.

"He has also done a lot of work on his conditioning so has a different noticeable body shape than six weeks ago and is getting around the field better in training."

Scarlets' own injury worries

Scott Williams is one of several Scarlets players who will not be available to face the Dragons

The Scarlets have a backline injury crisis with Leigh Halfpenny the latest Welsh player to be injured ahead of the Six Nations with a pectoral problem.

The midfield and back three injury crisis has deepened with Halfpenny joining Johnny McNicholl on the injury list whilst Wales wing Steff Evans is currently banned.

Pivac hopes Halfpenny will be fit to face Bath in the Champions Cup match on 12 January.

"We are getting Leigh checked out," said Pivac.

"He is thinking he will be all right for next week. It is a bit sore at the moment but he is improving daily.

"He won't be available this weekend but we were going to rest him anyway.

"It's the midfield and back three where we have taken the hammering."

McNicholl will also miss the Dragons match after being injured in the Boxing Day win over the Ospreys.

Centres Scott Williams, Hadleigh Parkes and Paul Asquith are also injury and ilblness doubts this weekend.

Wales scrum-half Gareth Davies is struggling with a groin injury, while flanker Josh Macleod is set to miss out with a foot problem.

There will however be returns for scrum-half Jonathan Evans and back-five forward Lewis Rawlins.

Wales flanker Aaron Shingler should feature after missing the New Year's Eve win over Cardiff Blues.