Munster centre Sam Arnold handed three-week suspension after red card

Sam Arnold in action against Christian Lealiifano at Kingspan Stadium

Munster centre Sam Arnold has been suspended for three weeks after being red-carded in his side's 24-17 defeat by Ulster on New Year's Day.

Arnold was sent-off for a dangerous tackle on Ulster fly-half Christian Lealiifano in the second half and faced a disciplinary hearing via a video conference on Wednesday.

The disciplinary panel decided that the action merited a mid-range entry point.

He is free to play from 22 January and has the right to appeal the decision.

Munster surrendered a 17-0 half-time lead to their Irish inter-provincial rivals as they conceded four second-half tries.

Rules indicate that a player must not tackle above the line of shoulders, and as a result Arnold received half of the six-week suspension for the incident.

The ban was reduced because of Arnold's conduct throughout the hearing and his previously clean disciplinary record.

He will miss Saturday's Pro14 encounter with Connacht and the Champions Cup fixtures away to Racing 92 and home to Castres.