Dai Young: Wasps director of rugby signs new 'long-term' deal

Wasps are third in the Premiership with 10 games of the regular season remaining

Wasps director of rugby Dai Young has signed a new deal, described as "long-term" by the Premiership runners-up.

Young, 50, joined the club in 2011, overseeing their move to Coventry in 2014 as well as helping them finish top of the regular-season table in 2016-17.

The length of the Welshman's contract has not been disclosed, although his previous deal was set to end in 2019.

"I have really enjoyed my time at Wasps and am excited to be staying at the club," he told the club website.

"The next step for us is to be consistently involved at the top end of the Premiership table and in the European Champions Cup knockout stages."

Former Cardiff Blues boss Young, capped by Wales in both rugby union and league, has previously expressed interest in taking charge of the national side but says he is focused on his work at Wasps despite the Wales post becoming vacant next year.

"As a proud Welshman, I am obviously humbled by being talked about as a possible future national coach," he said.

"However, here at Wasps, we have made really good progress over the past few years and there is still so much to come."

Wasps chief executive Nick Eastwood added: "This is a massively important announcement regarding the long-term future of the club. Dai is one of world rugby's most respected figures and I am delighted that he will be staying with us."