Scarlets: Reigning champions' sights on Welsh derby clean sweep

Pro14: Scarlets v Dragons Venue: Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli Date: Friday 5 January Kick-off: 19.35 GMT Coverage: Watch on Scrum V Live; BBC 2 Wales and the BBC Sport website and app

Scarlets go into Friday night's Pro14 derby at home to Dragons determined to maintain their 100% record against Welsh rivals this season.

They face the Gwent region having already completed league doubles over Ospreys and Cardiff Blues.

"We want to go through and win all six derbies this year. The boys have put that down as a challenge," said coach Wayne Pivac.

Scarlets have won 23 of their 28 matches against Dragons.

Bernard Jackman's team have improved but have the least league points of all the Welsh regions.

However, they gave the reigning champions scare in a 31-27 defeat at Parc y Scarlets last season.

"We haven't played the Dragons this year but we know how they played against us here last year," added Pivac.

"We maybe got a bit ahead of ourselves that night, didn't play well and had to come from behind to win by five tries to four in the end we respect what they have done against us in the past couple of years."

Scarlets have made 10 changes from their 14-11 win over Cardiff Blues with a number of high-profile players missing as they look to maintain a winning home league run of 16 matches stretching back to September 2016.

In addition to long-term absentees Jonathan Davies and Jake Ball, Wales internationals Leigh Halfpenny, Scott Williams, Gareth Davies (injured) and Steff Evans (suspended) are all missing.

Wales prop Rob Evans is playing and has welcomed the return of tight-head Samson Lee after a long lay-off.

Loose-head Evans also underlined Pivac's sentiment about coming out on top against all their derby rivals.

"We haven't played the Dragons yet, but one of our goals is to be the top team in Wales and Friday is a big part of that."