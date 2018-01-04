Sione Vailanu: Saracens sign Tonga forward on 18-month deal

Saracens are second in the Premiership table, 10 points behind leaders Exeter, after 12 games of the campaign

Premiership club Saracens have signed Tonga international Sione Vailanu on a deal until the summer of 2019.

The 22-year-old back-row forward, who is predominantly a number eight, made his international debut against Japan in November.

Vailanu has spent the past four years playing sevens in Japan.

"It's a really good place for me to start my career in England and hopefully I can create some memories," he told the club website.

