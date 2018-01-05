Zebre v Glasgow Warriors (Sat)

George Horne (right) came off the bench as Glasgow beat Edinburgh 17-0 last weekend.

Pro14: Zebre v Glasgow Warriors Venue: Stadio Sergio Date: Saturday, 6 January Kick-off: 15:30 GMT Coverage: Watch on BBC Alba

Glasgow Warriors make seven changes to their starting line-up for Saturday's Pro14 meeting with Zebre in Italy.

Scotland centre Huw Jones and scrum-half George Horne start.

Alex Allan, Pat MacArthur, Siua Halanukonuka, Greg Peterson and Chris Fusaro come into the pack while Adam Ashe returns from injury on the bench.

Italy full-back Edoardo Padovani makes his first appearance since returning to Zebre in one of five changes for the hosts.

Padovani had spent the first half of the season with Toulon in France.

Rory Parata makes his Zebre debut while fellow wing Giovanbattista Venditti returns from injury.

Parata's inclusion means Giulio Bisegni moves to outside while flanker Johan Meyer and hooker Tommaso D'Apice also come in as Matteo Minozzi, Tommaso Boni, Mattia Bellini, Oliviero Fabiani and Derick Minnie drop out, with Minnie on the bench.

For Glasgow, Nick Grigg moves from outside to inside centre to accommodate Jones as Alex Dunbar drops out while Horne replaces Ali Price.

Alex Allan, Pat MacArthur and Siua Halanukonuka form a new pack in place of Jamie Bhatti, Fraser Brown and Zander Fagerson, the latter of whom will be out for up to eight weeks.

Peterson replaces Scott Cummings, who is also facing a two-month absence.

Glasgow Warriors head coach Dave Rennie said: "Zebre have been impressive. In attack especially they lead the competition in a number of stats. They carry well, make a lot of line breaks and like to off-load.

"They're a different team at home and have made it really tough for a lot of teams in Parma. We're going to have to defend really well and build on our ability to maintain pressure and go through the phases which was better last week.

"We've been a little bit thin in and around loose forwards so Matt Fagerson coming in last week and Adam coming back in this week is great."

Zebre: E Padovani; R Parata, G Bisegni, T Castello (capt), G Venditti; C Canna, M Violi; A Lovotti, T D'Apice, E Bello, D Sisi, G Biagi, M Mbanda, J Meyer, R Giammarioli.

Replacements: L Luus, A de Marchi, R Tenga, V Bernabo, D Minnie, G Palazzani, M Azzolini, C Gaffney.

Glasgow Warriors: R Jackson; L Jones, H Jones, N Grigg, N Matawalu; F Russell, G Horne; A Allan, P MacArthur, S Halanukonuka, G Peterson, J Gray, R Harley (capt), C Fusaro, M Fagerson.

Replacements: J Malcolm, O Kebble, D Rae, K McDonald, A Ashe, H Pyrgos, P Horne, B Thomson.