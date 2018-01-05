Kevin Morgan: Former Wales full-back links up with Georgia

Kevin Morgan was part of Wales' 2005 Grand Slam winning side

Former Wales full-back Kevin Morgan will leave the Ospreys coaching staff to link up with Georgia.

The strength and conditioning coach has accepted an offer to take up the head of physical performance position with the Georgian Rugby Union.

Morgan won 48 caps for Wales and has been part of the Ospreys coaching set-up since 2009.

"This is an exciting opportunity for me to work with one of the most improved nations in world rugby," said Morgan.

Morgan will help Georgia prepare for the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan, where they will be Wales' first opponents.

"A chance like this, to help take a team into the World Cup, doesn't come around that often," said Morgan.

"Georgian rugby is renowned for its physicality and I'm looking forward to working with the squad to help them achieve their full potential and develop into a recognised tier one nation.

"I've been part of the Ospreys staff for nearly 10 years and I'm extremely grateful to everybody at the region I've worked with in that time for the support that has allowed me to develop as a person and as a coach."