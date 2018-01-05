Dragons to play Pro14 game against Edinburgh in Ebbw Vale

Eugene Cross Park hosted a pre-season friendly between the Dragons and Glasgow Warriors

Dragons will play a Pro14 game at Ebbw Vale's Eugene Cross Park for the first time on Friday, 23 February when they host Edinburgh.

The Dragons played Blues in Caerphilly last season due to a fixture clash with Newport County.

But this is the first time the region have chosen to stage a league fixture away from Rodney Parade.

"We want every part of the region to be a home of the Dragons," said executive chairman David Buttress.

"We feel passionately we are the team for all of Gwent and are committed long term to playing across the region.

"Playing at different clubs helps us reach out to all our communities."

Ebbw Vale hosted both New Zealand and Australia in the 1950s and 1960s and the Steelmen are well known around the rugby world, playing and beating the likes of Toulouse and Toulon in the 1990s.

"The Gwent valleys are a vital part of the Dragons region," said Dragons head coach Bernard Jackman.

"It's massively important to us that not only do the local community share that feeling, but the guys selected for that game understand what us playing the game there means to those people."

Ebbw Vale chairman Jon Jones welcomed the decision.

"The club is delighted to see the Dragons embracing the northern end of the region and looks forward to seeing Bernard Jackman's team in town.

"We are sure that this will be a great occasion."