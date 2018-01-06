WRU National League results

Welsh rugby

06 January, 2018

Swalec Championship

British & Irish Cup

Division 1 East

Division 1 East Central

Division 1 North

Division 1 West

Division 1 West Central

WRU National Cup Round 1

Aberavon 71 - 3 Skewen

Bargoed 38 - 27 Trebanos

Cross Keys 21 - 16 Pontypridd

Ebbw Vale 16 - 14 RGC 1404

Glynneath 0 - 48 Bridgend

Narberth 0 - 43 Bedwas

Neath 13 - 15 Cardiff

Newcastle Emlyn 0 - 59 Merthyr

Pontypool 55 - 14 Tata Steel

Rhydyfelin 13 - 0 Newbridge

Swansea 20 - 24 Newport

WRU National Plate Round 3

Blaenavon 17 - 9 Waunarlwydd

Cwmgors 0 - 19 Penallta

Maesteg Celtic 17 - 13 Pwllheli

TWO EAST

Abercarn 21 - 22 Blackwood

Caldicot 12 - 19 Senghenydd

Cwmbran 12 - 10 Nantyglo

Garndiffaith 6 - 17 Pill Harriers

Hartridge 37 - 34 Talywain

Ynysddu 43 - 0 Caerphilly

TWO EAST CENTRAL

Abercynon 34 - 43 Cilfynydd

Barry 27 - 17 Aberdare

Cambrian Welfare 22 - 10 St Peters

Cardiff Quins 20 - 22 Llantwit Fardre

Clwb Rygbi Cymru Caerdydd 35 - 18 Llanishen

Gilfach Goch 27 - 10 Penarth

TWO NORTH

Abergele 3 - 58 Wrexham

COBRA 22 - 0 Llangollen

CR Dinbich 56 - 9 Rhyl

Llanidloes 31 - 7 Welshpool

Shotton Steel 38 - 0 Bangor

TWO WEST CENTRAL

Brynamman 32 - 15 Pencoed

Builth Wells 8 - 8 Taibach

Cwmavon 14 - 12 Morriston

Nantymoel 10 - 24 Ystradgynlais

TWO WEST

Amman United 31 - 11 Loughor

Fishguard & Goodwick 24 - 13 Llanybydder

Mumbles 31 - 27 Yr Hendy

Pontarddulais 10 - 15 Tumble

Pontyberem 29 - 19 St Clears

Whitland 23 - 17 Carmarthen Athletic

THREE NORTH

CR Dinbach II 3 - 29 Flint

Holyhead 12 - 7 Menai Bridge

Nant Conwy II 63 - 0 Mold II

Pwllheli II 67 - 10 Benllech

Rhosllanerchrugog P - P Machynlleth

THREE EAST A

Abergavenny 20 - 5 Machen

Abertysswg 8 - 6 Oakdale

Blackwood Stars 5 - 17 Fleur De Lys

Chepstow 8 - 13 RTB Ebbw Vale

Monmouth 17 - 0 Tredegar Ironsides

Newport HSOB 8 - 8 Usk

THREE EAST CENTRAL A

Cefn Coed 9 - 12 Taffs Well

Llandaff 14 - 26 Fairwater

Old Illtydians 25 - 10 Llandaff North

Pentyrch 22 - 10 Treharris

Penygraig 6 - 6 Gwernyfed

Pontyclun 13 - 20 Abercwmboi

THREE WEST CENTRAL A

Briton Ferry 0 - 59 Bridgend Sports

Bryncoch 24 - 31 Pyle

Glais 22 - 19 Neath Athletic

Pontycymmer 0 - 36 Birchgrove

Porthcawl 50 - 0 Abercrave

Swansea Uplands 31 - 13 Aberavon Green Stars

THREE WEST A

Haverfordwest 53 - 5 Llangwm

Laugharne 17 - 10 Aberaeron

Pembroke P - P Milford Haven

St Davids 8 - 26 Cardigan

Tregaron P - P Pembroke Dock Quins

THREE EAST B

Brynithel 13 - 20 New Tredegar

Deri 19 - 3 Blaina

Markham 29 - 15 St Julians HSOB

Rhymney 12 - 17 Llanhilleth

Rogerstone 17 - 29 Hafodyrynys

THREE EAST CENTRAL B

Caerau Ely 17 - 11 Ynysowen

Hirwaun 11 - 11 Wattstown

Llantwit Major 18 - 5 Canton

Old Penarthians 14 - 17 Treherbert

Tonyrefail 18 - 5 Ferndale

Tylorstown 31 - 16 Cowbridge

THREE WEST CENTRAL B

Baglan 15 - 12 Cefn Cribbwr

Glyncorrwg 5 - 15 Banwen

Ogmore Vale 7 - 19 Tonmawr

Pontrhydyfen 22 - 0 Bryncethin

Rhigos 24 - 7 Crynant

Vardre 66 - 19 Alltwen

THREE WEST B

Llandybie 14 - 19 Burry Port

Llangadog 12 - 12 Bynea

Nantgaredig 12 - 15 Lampeter Town

New Dock Stars P - P Betws

Penybanc 29 - 43 Llandeilo

Trimsaran P - P Penygroes

THREE EAST C

Crickhowell 24 - 25 Malpas

New Panteg 42 - 5 Beaufort

Tredegar 7 - 29 Whiteheads

Trinant 29 - 15 Trefil

West Mon 22 - 21 Crumlin

THREE EAST CENTRAL C

Brackla 8 - 24 Cardiff Saracens

Cardiff Internationals 3 - 47 Glyncoch

Llandrindod Wells 19 - 24 Whitchurch

St Albans 55 - 0 Sully View

THREE WEST CENTRAL C

Cefneithin 13 - 6 Cwmllynfell

Cwmtwrch 13 - 18 Pontardawe

Fall Bay 19 - 25 Cwmgwrach

Ferryside P - P Furnace United

Panyffynnon 36 - 3 Pontyates

Tonna 9 - 8 South Gower

THREE EAST D

Cwmcarn United 13 - 23 Bettws

Girling P - P Newport Saracens

Old Tylerian P - P Rhayader

Pontllanfraith 66 - 0 Abersychan Alexanders

Tref y Clawdd 10 - 12 Hollybush

