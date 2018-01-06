WRU National League results
-
- From the section Welsh Rugby
06 January, 2018
Swalec Championship
British & Irish Cup
Division 1 East
Division 1 East Central
Division 1 North
Division 1 West
Division 1 West Central
WRU National Cup Round 1
Aberavon 71 - 3 Skewen
Bargoed 38 - 27 Trebanos
Cross Keys 21 - 16 Pontypridd
Ebbw Vale 16 - 14 RGC 1404
Glynneath 0 - 48 Bridgend
Narberth 0 - 43 Bedwas
Neath 13 - 15 Cardiff
Newcastle Emlyn 0 - 59 Merthyr
Pontypool 55 - 14 Tata Steel
Rhydyfelin 13 - 0 Newbridge
Swansea 20 - 24 Newport
WRU National Plate Round 3
Blaenavon 17 - 9 Waunarlwydd
Cwmgors 0 - 19 Penallta
Maesteg Celtic 17 - 13 Pwllheli
TWO EAST
Abercarn 21 - 22 Blackwood
Caldicot 12 - 19 Senghenydd
Cwmbran 12 - 10 Nantyglo
Garndiffaith 6 - 17 Pill Harriers
Hartridge 37 - 34 Talywain
Ynysddu 43 - 0 Caerphilly
TWO EAST CENTRAL
Abercynon 34 - 43 Cilfynydd
Barry 27 - 17 Aberdare
Cambrian Welfare 22 - 10 St Peters
Cardiff Quins 20 - 22 Llantwit Fardre
Clwb Rygbi Cymru Caerdydd 35 - 18 Llanishen
Gilfach Goch 27 - 10 Penarth
TWO NORTH
Abergele 3 - 58 Wrexham
COBRA 22 - 0 Llangollen
CR Dinbich 56 - 9 Rhyl
Llanidloes 31 - 7 Welshpool
Shotton Steel 38 - 0 Bangor
TWO WEST CENTRAL
Brynamman 32 - 15 Pencoed
Builth Wells 8 - 8 Taibach
Cwmavon 14 - 12 Morriston
Nantymoel 10 - 24 Ystradgynlais
TWO WEST
Amman United 31 - 11 Loughor
Fishguard & Goodwick 24 - 13 Llanybydder
Mumbles 31 - 27 Yr Hendy
Pontarddulais 10 - 15 Tumble
Pontyberem 29 - 19 St Clears
Whitland 23 - 17 Carmarthen Athletic
THREE NORTH
CR Dinbach II 3 - 29 Flint
Holyhead 12 - 7 Menai Bridge
Nant Conwy II 63 - 0 Mold II
Pwllheli II 67 - 10 Benllech
Rhosllanerchrugog P - P Machynlleth
THREE EAST A
Abergavenny 20 - 5 Machen
Abertysswg 8 - 6 Oakdale
Blackwood Stars 5 - 17 Fleur De Lys
Chepstow 8 - 13 RTB Ebbw Vale
Monmouth 17 - 0 Tredegar Ironsides
Newport HSOB 8 - 8 Usk
THREE EAST CENTRAL A
Cefn Coed 9 - 12 Taffs Well
Llandaff 14 - 26 Fairwater
Old Illtydians 25 - 10 Llandaff North
Pentyrch 22 - 10 Treharris
Penygraig 6 - 6 Gwernyfed
Pontyclun 13 - 20 Abercwmboi
THREE WEST CENTRAL A
Briton Ferry 0 - 59 Bridgend Sports
Bryncoch 24 - 31 Pyle
Glais 22 - 19 Neath Athletic
Pontycymmer 0 - 36 Birchgrove
Porthcawl 50 - 0 Abercrave
Swansea Uplands 31 - 13 Aberavon Green Stars
THREE WEST A
Haverfordwest 53 - 5 Llangwm
Laugharne 17 - 10 Aberaeron
Pembroke P - P Milford Haven
St Davids 8 - 26 Cardigan
Tregaron P - P Pembroke Dock Quins
THREE EAST B
Brynithel 13 - 20 New Tredegar
Deri 19 - 3 Blaina
Markham 29 - 15 St Julians HSOB
Rhymney 12 - 17 Llanhilleth
Rogerstone 17 - 29 Hafodyrynys
THREE EAST CENTRAL B
Caerau Ely 17 - 11 Ynysowen
Hirwaun 11 - 11 Wattstown
Llantwit Major 18 - 5 Canton
Old Penarthians 14 - 17 Treherbert
Tonyrefail 18 - 5 Ferndale
Tylorstown 31 - 16 Cowbridge
THREE WEST CENTRAL B
Baglan 15 - 12 Cefn Cribbwr
Glyncorrwg 5 - 15 Banwen
Ogmore Vale 7 - 19 Tonmawr
Pontrhydyfen 22 - 0 Bryncethin
Rhigos 24 - 7 Crynant
Vardre 66 - 19 Alltwen
THREE WEST B
Llandybie 14 - 19 Burry Port
Llangadog 12 - 12 Bynea
Nantgaredig 12 - 15 Lampeter Town
New Dock Stars P - P Betws
Penybanc 29 - 43 Llandeilo
Trimsaran P - P Penygroes
THREE EAST C
Crickhowell 24 - 25 Malpas
New Panteg 42 - 5 Beaufort
Tredegar 7 - 29 Whiteheads
Trinant 29 - 15 Trefil
West Mon 22 - 21 Crumlin
THREE EAST CENTRAL C
Brackla 8 - 24 Cardiff Saracens
Cardiff Internationals 3 - 47 Glyncoch
Llandrindod Wells 19 - 24 Whitchurch
St Albans 55 - 0 Sully View
THREE WEST CENTRAL C
Cefneithin 13 - 6 Cwmllynfell
Cwmtwrch 13 - 18 Pontardawe
Fall Bay 19 - 25 Cwmgwrach
Ferryside P - P Furnace United
Panyffynnon 36 - 3 Pontyates
Tonna 9 - 8 South Gower
THREE EAST D
Cwmcarn United 13 - 23 Bettws
Girling P - P Newport Saracens
Old Tylerian P - P Rhayader
Pontllanfraith 66 - 0 Abersychan Alexanders
Tref y Clawdd 10 - 12 Hollybush