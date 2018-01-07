BBC Sport - Ulster say they will announce the signing of an 'experienced' overseas fly-half shortly.
Ulster line up Lealiifano replacement
Ulster hope to announce the signing of a new fly-half within the next week.
Operations Director Bryn Cunningham and Director of Rugby Les Kiss have confirmed that Ulster have identified a replacement for Christian Lealiifano, who returns to Australia at the end of January.
Lealiifano, who joined Ulster on a short-term contract in August, will rejoin the Brumbies for the start of the Super Rugby season.