Tom Wood: Northampton Saints flanker says victory felt like winning league

Northampton remain 10th in the Premiership but are only 12 points adrift of fourth place

Northampton flanker Tom Wood says their Premiership victory over Gloucester felt like winning the title.

A last-minute penalty try gave Saints a first league win since September in Alan Gaffney's first game at the club.

"We've been so desperate," Wood, 31, told BBC Radio Northampton.

"I was a bit reluctant at the end to do the lap of honour with everybody, as if we'd just won the league and cashed in some silverware, but that was kind of the feeling."

England international Wood continued: "We've been so desperate. We just needed a win and to get it at the death like that is a massive weight off everybody's shoulders."

Australian Gaffney, 71, was appointed interim technical coaching consultant on 29 December, following the sacking of director of rugby Jim Mallinder earlier that month.

Since beating Harlequins on 30 September, Saints had lost 12 out of 13 matches in all competitions.

Forward Teimana Harrison added: "We almost forgot the feeling (of winning). You definitely lose that winning feeling but it's awesome to have it back and it's addictive.

"Dows (coach Phil Dowson) spoke about it during the week - Franklin's Gardens being a castle - we know at the minute it's in a bit of a bad shape but we're slowly building it back up and making it a fortress again."