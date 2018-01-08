Huw Taylor: Dragons sign forward from Worcester Warriors
Dragons have signed former England Under-20s World Championship-winning forward Huw Taylor on a two-year deal from Worcester Warriors.
Taylor can play second row and back row, and is Welsh-qualified through a grandparent.
The 21-year-old played in the England side that defeated Ireland in the world junior final in June 2016.
"Dragons appears to be an up and coming environment and I am excited to get stuck in," said Taylor.