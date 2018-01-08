Huw Taylor: Dragons sign forward from Worcester Warriors

Huw Taylor scores for Worcester
Huw Taylor made his Worcester debut in October 2014 and has made 24 appearances for the Aviva Premiership club

Dragons have signed former England Under-20s World Championship-winning forward Huw Taylor on a two-year deal from Worcester Warriors.

Taylor can play second row and back row, and is Welsh-qualified through a grandparent.

The 21-year-old played in the England side that defeated Ireland in the world junior final in June 2016.

"Dragons appears to be an up and coming environment and I am excited to get stuck in," said Taylor.

