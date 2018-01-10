Josh Adams: Worcester Welsh wing hopes for Six Nations selection

Josh Adams played one game for Scarlets before moving to play in England

Josh Adams, the top try-scorer in England's Aviva Premiership, is hoping for a Wales-call-up

The 22-year-old Worcester wing is being tipped for Warren Gatland's Six Nations squad after scoring nine tries in 13 league games this season.

With fitness doubts over backs George North, Liam Williams and Hallam Amos, Adams is hopeful of selection when the Wales squad is announced on 17 January.

"I am a Welsh lad, fully red, playing for Wales is my dream," Adams said.

The former Wales under-20 international says has had no contact with the Wales management, though Gatland's assistant Rob Howley watched Worcester's 46-25 defeat by Bath on 5 January.

North (knee) and Amos (ankle) are struggling to be fit for the Six Nations start while Williams has not played since November 2017.

"If I was selected it would be a dream come true and the hard work would have paid off," said Adams.

"Wearing that red jersey is everything and been my goal since I have been a kid.

"There have been a few injuries in the back three and there is an opportunity there.

"Now that I can see it in the distance and it could be achievable, it makes you even more hungry."

Wales coach Warren Gatland with his assistant Rob Howley

Adams was unable to add to his season try tally in front of Howley as Bath outplayed Worcester.

"It was disappointing not to score but I was more disappointed with how the team performed," said Adams.

"I didn't know he (Howley) was at the ground until after the game when my mother told me in the players' lounge after the match.

"I don't know if he was looking at me because you had Aled Brew and Rhys Priestland playing for Bath.

"If he was here watching me, fantastic. Hopefully I put my best foot forward."

'I have surprised myself to top the list'

Selection would be a reward for his fine form which sees him ahead of English duo Jonny May and Christian Wade in the try-scoring stakes.

"I have surprised myself to top the list but we have only just crossed the halfway stage of the season," said Adams.

"There is luck involved and and I have fortunate to be on the end of things.

"It's nice people are praising you but I am keeping my feet on the ground and will not change."

Josh Adams scored eight tries in age group internationals for Wales

It's Adams third season at Worcester after he left the Scarlets Academy in 2015 where he came through the ranks in Llanelli.

"With the competition in the Scarlets back three at the time, there was not an opportunity there," said Adams.

"I could not see myself progressing into the senior squad.

"The decision was made to explore new pastures, I came across to Worcester and have enjoyed my time here."

Adams did not make an instant impression with loan spells at Cinderford and Nottingham.

"It (the move) was a blessing in disguise," he added.

"The change in scenery freshened me up and I realised the hard work I had to put in.

"I was probably the last wing on the roster for selection. You have to earn that respect before you get out on the field in the Premiership."

Sixways stay for now

Adams says his current Worcester contract is up at the end of the 2018/19 season.

The introduction of the new Welsh Rugby Union senior international selection policy (SPSP) for players based outside Wales means Adams must return to regional rugby at the end of his Worcester deal if he wants to play Test matches.

Any player taking up a new club contract outside Wales must have won 60 caps to be eligible to play for Wales so that would exclude Adams if he stayed at Sixways.

"With the new rule it allows me to play with Worcester until the remainder of my contract," said Adams.

"I intend to do that, I think, and that conversation (about moving) is for another day when the situation comes.

"For now I just want to help Worcester climb up the table and be where they deserve."