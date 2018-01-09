Leigh Halfpenny: Scarlets full-back to have fitness test before Bath game

Leigh Halfpenny joined the Scarlets from French club Toulon before the start of the 2017-18 season

European Champions Cup: Bath v Scarlets Venue: Recreation Ground, Bath Date: Friday, 12 January Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Listen live on Five Live Sport Extra, BBC Radio Wales and BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website.

Leigh Halfpenny faces a late fitness test ahead of Scarlets' Champions Cup tie away against Bath on Friday.

The Wales full-back, 29, injured a pectoral muscle during the Scarlets' win at Cardiff Blues on 31 December.

Centre Scott Williams and scrum-half Gareth Davies are available but Johnny McNicholl is another back who will be assessed after the captain's run on Thursday.

"We're giving them plenty of time," said Scarlets head coach Wayne Pivac.

"We'll see how both those guys [Halfpenny and McNicholl] are after getting a run-out.

"We'll check to see how they come through in training and hopefully we'll be able to make a call after the captain's run."

Scarlets are third in Pool 5 of the Champions Cup but just one point behind leaders Bath with two games left in the group stage.

The Welsh region were beset with injury problems during the Christmas and New Year period, but those issues are beginning to clear.

As well as Wales pair Williams and Davies, prop Samson Lee, lock Tadhg Beirne and utility-back Paul Asquith have also all returned, while flanker Aaron Shingler has recovered from illness after Friday's win over the Dragons.

"Overall, it's a much better picture now," Pivac added.

"It's difficult in the Christmas period. You don't get as many training sessions as normal and you tend to fall away with some of the fundamentals.

"It's been good to have a few extra training sessions to get our shape back in defence and attack."