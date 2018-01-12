European Champions Cup: Harlequins v Wasps (Sat)

James Haskell will make his 50th European appearance for Wasps

European Champions Cup Venue: Twickenham Stoop Date: Saturday, 13 January Kick-off: 17:30 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and BBC Radio Ulster medium wave and live score updates on the BBC Sport website and app

Wasps captain Joe Launchbury returns for their crucial European Champions Cup match at Harlequins on Saturday.

Kyle Eastmond and Simon McIntyre also return for Wasps, while Harlequins make five changes with full-back Mike Brown returning and 22-year-old fly-half James Lang making his European debut.

Wasps are third in Pool 1, three points behind second-placed Ulster, who they play in their final group game.

"We definitely need two wins, we may even need nine points" said Young.

"That would mean we need to get a bonus-point from somewhere," he added.

Quins are bottom of the group with four defeats from their four games.

Pool leaders Stade Rochelais have 15 points and travel to Ulster on Saturday.

"It's always a tight game against Quins and we don't expect anything different this weekend even though the competition is over for them," added Young.

"I think they'd quite enjoy putting a dent in our ambitions as well, so we're not expecting any favours. We know it's going to be a tough game and we know we're going to have to play some good stuff."

Quins will be without former England captain Chris Robshaw who suffered a minor knock in training this week and is replaced by Archie White.

The London side have scored just 66 points so far, fewer than any other side in the competition.

Harlequins director of Rugby, John Kingston said: "While we still have a number of players missing, we have finally managed some continuity of availability, over the last few games, and I am keen to build on that.

"There are always areas of our game which need working on, and the next two matches - starting on Saturday against Wasps - will give us that opportunity against top class opposition."

Saturday's teams

Harlequins: Mike Brown, Charlie Walker, Alofa Alofa, Jamie Roberts, Tim Visser, James Lang, Danny Care; Boyce, Dave Ward (capt), Kyle Sinckler, George Merrick, Ben Glynn, James Chisholm, Archie White, Renaldo Bothma.

Replacements: Elia Elia, Mark Lambert, Phil Swainston, Charlie Matthews, Mat Luamanu, Dave Lewis, Marcus Smith, Ross Chisholm.

Wasps: Willie Le Roux, Christian Wade, Brendan Macken, Kyle Eastmond, Marcus Watson, Danny Cipriani, Dan Robson; Simon McIntyre, Ashley Johnson, Jake Cooper-Woolley, Joe Launchbury (capt), James Gaskell, James Haskell, Thomas Young, Nizaam Carr.

Replacements: Tom Cruse, Ben Harris, Marty Moore, Kearnan Myall, Guy Thompson, Joe Simpson, Rob Miller, Guy Armitage.