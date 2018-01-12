European Champions Cup: Exeter v Montpellier (Sat)

Exeter lost to Newcastle in the Premiership on Sunday

European Champions Cup Venue: Sandy Park Date: Saturday, 13 January Kick-off: 15:15 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and BBC Radio Ulster medium wave

Exeter will "fight for everything until it's gone," as they try and keep alive their hopes of reaching the European Champions Cup quarter-finals when they face Montpellier on Saturday.

The Chiefs are four points behind second-placed Montpellier ahead of the penultimate Pool 3 game.

England internationals Henry Slade and Don Armand return for the game.

"There is still lots to fight for in terms of Europe and that is what we will do this weekend," said Rob Baxter.

The Chiefs director of rugby added: "We will fight for everything until it's gone."

Ben Moon, Luke Cowan-Dickie and Harry Williams form a new-look front-row for the Chiefs with Jonny Hill back at lock alongside Mitch Lees.

Slade is recalled to the centre alongside Sam Hill, with Ian Whitten moving to the wing. While Lachie Turner, who missed last weekend's game due to the birth of his son, return at full-back.

Back-to-back defeats against runaway pool leaders Leinster have affected Exeter's chances in the competition, but they did beat Montpellier in the away fixture in October.

"There's a lot of things adding up against us, but they're against us because we failed to get the results we needed to get in the last two rounds," Baxter told BBC Radio Devon.

"If as a player and as a club and as a team we're not motivated to play Montpellier here, the team currently top of the French league, in front of a sell-out crowd in the top European competition, if that doesn't bring the best out of us, regardless of where we stand in the pool, I will be disappointed."

Saturday's team news

Exeter: Lachlan Turner; Ian Whitten, Henry Slade, Sam Hill, Olly Woodburn; Gareth Steenson (capt), Nic White; Ben Moon, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Harry Williams, Mitch Lees, Jonny Hill, Dave Ewers, Don Armand, Sam Simmonds

Replacements: Jack Yeandle, Alec Hepburn, Tom Francis, Toby Salmon, Matt Kvesic, Will Chudley, Joe Simmonds, Phil Dollman

Montpellier: Henry Immelman; Gabriel N'gandebe, Frans Steyn, Jan Serfontein, Nemani Nadolo; Aaron Cruden, Gela Aprasidze; Mikheil Nariashvili, Bismarck Du Plessis, Johannes Jonker, Nicholaas Van Rensburg, Konstantine Mikautadze, Julien Bardy, Yacouba Camara, Louis Picamoles (capt)

Replacements: Romain Ruffenach, Grégory Fichten, Mohamed Haouas, Julien Delannoy, Kelian Galletier, Jesse Mogg, Joe Tomane, Benjamin Fall