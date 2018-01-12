European Challenge Cup: London Irish v Krasny Yar

From the section

David Paice was suspended for six weeks after his sending off against Gloucester in December

European Challenge Cup Venue: Madjeski Stadium Date: Saturday, 13 January Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

London Irish club captain David Paice returns from suspension to start at hooker against Russian club Krasny Yar in the European Challenge Cup.

Full-back Tommy Bell is back from injury, with scrum-half Scott Steele the only starter remaining from last Saturday's defeat by Leicester.

Krasny Yar, from Siberia, play their first competitive fixture in England.

Both sides need to win their remaining two pool games to stand any chance of progressing to the quarter-finals.

London Irish: Bell; Ransom, M Williams, Brophy Clews, Loader; Atkins, Steele; Elrington, Paice, Hoskins, Lloyd, De Chaves (capt), Cooke, Northcote-Green, Curtis-Harris.

Replacements: Gleave, Smallbone, Chawatama, Basham, Woolstencroft, Meehan, Fowlie, Cokanasiga.

Krasny Yar: Matiashvili; Galinovskiy, Pruidze, Malaguradze, Artemyev (capt); Apikotoa, Dorofeev; G Tsnobiladze, V Tsnobiladze, Fukofuka, Mahu, Garbuzov, Gresev, Arhip, Khudiakov.

Replacements: Kondakov, Prepelitse, Tsiklauri, Ilin, Iagurdin, Riabov, Latu, Golosnitskii.

Referee: Mike Adamson (Sco)

