Matt Banahan: Gloucester sign long-serving Bath back

Matt Banahan has played in 175 Premiership matches for Bath, starting 164

Gloucester have signed versatile Matt Banahan from Premiership rivals Bath in a deal from the end of the season.

The 31-year-old, who can play across the backline, made his debut for Bath - his only club to date - in 2006.

He earned 16 caps for England, and played in the 2011 World Cup,

"Matt has had a wonderful career at Bath and will bring a huge amount of quality and experience to the young, exciting squad we are building," director of rugby David Humphreys said.

"His versatility and ability to play in a number of positions across the backline adds real depth to our squad.

"I know how tough a decision it was for Matt to leave Bath but we're all looking forward to seeing him playing in Cherry and White next season."

Bath wanted Banahan, their longest-serving player, to stay with them and had offered him a new contract.

However, boss Todd Blackadder admitted in November: "There are a lot of clubs with a lot more money than we can offer."