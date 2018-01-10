Ellis Jenkins admits concern over new Cardiff Blues coach appointment

Ellis Jenkins has won five caps for Wales

Cardiff Blues flanker Ellis Jenkins admits the delay in appointing a successor to head coach Danny Wilson is a "concern" for players.

Wilson confirmed back in September he would leave the Arms Park at the end of the season.

Ex Ireland full-back Geordan Murphy has been linked with the role but there has been no decision over the next coach.

"I think it's a concern for players coming in," said Jenkins.

Jenkins has re-signed with the region but says uncertainty over the next coach could affect recruitment.

"They (players coming in) want to know who their head coach is really," said Jenkins.

"I can only speak from what I know.

"I have been assured everything is being done at the moment to put the right person in place as soon as possible.

"It has to be the right person and the ball is rolling on that."

Danny Wilson is a former coach with Scarlets, Dragons and Bristol

Outgoing Blues coach Wilson will join up with Wasps at the end of the season as the club's new forwards coach.

Wilson hopes his successor is appointed sooner rather than later.

"It's important the club make the right appointment and they have the right infrastructure around him to do the job," said Wilson.

"Those two things need to happen relatively quickly for the rest of the recruitment to be finished and for the vision for the future of Cardiff Blues."

'I considered my options'

Jenkins has just returned to action after suffering more than three months out with a major hamstring injury picked up in the final pre-season match against Exeter in August 2017.

The Wales flanker says he considered his options before committing his future to the Blues.

"Options come and you've got to consider them but when it came down to it, it was a decision I made quite comfortably," said Jenkins.

"I'm glad that (contract) and the injury are out of the way and I am just trying to get back match fit to play well.

"I've been here a long time, there are a lots of big futures in some of the players coming through and I wanted to be a part of that."

The Blues host Toulouse in the Challenge Cup on Sunday, 14 January with Wilson's men currently topping Pool Two.