Stuart Hogg: Glasgow Warriors will not rush Scotland full-back's return

European Champions Cup: Leinster v Glasgow Venue: RDS, Dublin Date: Sunday, 14 January Kick-off: 13:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio Scotland and BBC Sport website.

Glasgow will not rush Scotland star Stuart Hogg back into action as he nears fitness following a hip injury.

Assistant coach Jonathan Humphreys says it is "touch and go" whether Hogg returns for Sunday's European Champions Cup match against Leinster in Dublin.

Warriors, who only have one more game - at home to Exeter on 20 January - before Scotland begin their Six Nations campaign, will decide by Friday.

"We certainly won't be risking him if there is any doubt," Humphreys said.

"But if not this week, then hopefully next week."

Full-back Hogg has not played since injuring his hip in the warm-up before Scotland's final autumn Test against Australia on 25 November.

"He is close to being back," noted Humphreys. "It would be nice for him to have a game under his belt before he goes [into the Scotland camp] and hopefully that will be the case.

"We are desperately keen to get him back. Scotland are desperately keen to have him playing in the Six Nations. So every caution will be taken with him.

"'Renns' [Glasgow head coach Dave Rennie] and [Scotland coach] Gregor [Townsend] talk a lot; they have a good relationship. But we will do what is best for Hoggy."

Warriors are already out of Europe, having lost all four of their opening pool matches, but Humphreys insists they want to be "very competitive" in their final two games, to help build momentum for their tilt at the Pro14 title.

"From a national perspective it will be good to get Hoggy a game, but also from our perspective, we still have aspirations to win these two games," Humphreys said.

"We don't want to hide from that. We will still have a very competitive team going out this week and next."

George Turner's return boosts the hooking options for Glasgow and Scotland

While the likes of fly-half Finn Russell and lock Jonny Gray are set to be rested this weekend, Glasgow can welcome back Scotland hooker George Turner, who is available again after a four-week ban for an off-the-ball shoulder charge against Montpellier last month.

"People forget he hasn't played a lot of rugby, he is relatively young," Humphreys said of the 25-year-old, who won his first two Test caps in November.

"George has been fantastic for us this year. He has learned from that. He understands he was probably a bit on the edge there.

"We are looking forward to having him back; he adds a lot to the team."

Scotland, meanwhile, open their Six Nations campaign against Wales in Cardiff on 3 February, before hosting France eight days later.