Glasgow Warriors: Greg Paterson - Champions Cup win at Leinster can boost Pro14 bid

Peterson has been restricted to just four outings for Glasgow this season

European Champions Cup: Leinster v Glasgow Venue: RDS, Dublin Date: Sunday, 14 January Kick-off: 13:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio Scotland and BBC Sport website.

Glasgow lock Greg Peterson insists the chance to "knock Leinster down a peg" in Europe on Sunday can benefit the Warriors' Pro14 title ambitions.

Glasgow have lost all four Champions Cup games, including a damaging home defeat by the pool leaders in October.

But with both sides on course for the Pro14 play-offs, Peterson believes the Dublin date offers a chance to "right some wrongs" from that encounter.

"In my time here Leinster has always been a tough match," the American said.

"So if we can get one-up on them in the European competition, knock them down a peg and make it harder for them to qualify, so be it.

"We want to try to do everything we can. You always want that bit of mental edge. Any time you come up against top teams like that and don't perform, it hurts.

"I haven't been playing much this season and it has been hard watching those European games. It has been a whole other level for us and at times we have probably adapted poorly.

Glasgow's Champions Cup campaign A Exeter L 24-15 A Montpellier L 36-26 H Leinster L 18-34 14/01: A Leinster H Montpellier L 22-29 20/01: H Exeter

"But this week we have changed our approach and solely focused on ourselves, our skill-set and what we do best in the Pro14.

"We want to bring that into the next two games. All the boys selected want to put their best foot forward and these games will put us in good stead for the rest of the Pro14."

Peterson made his first start of the season in last week's win over Zebre in Italy, following a comeback outing as a replacement against Edinburgh after two months out with an ankle injury.

His return is timely, with Jonny Gray one of a large contingent of Warriors set to be away with Scotland for the Six Nations period, and another Scotland lock, Tim Swinson, out until March.

Glasgow fixtures during Six Nations Fri 9 Feb: A Dragons Fri 23 Feb: A Munster Fri 16 Feb: H Cheetahs Fri 2 Mar: A Ulster

Glasgow are likely to lean on the likes of Peterson in the next two months, when they play four Pro14 matches during the Six Nations, including away games at Dragons, Munster and Ulster.

"In my first year here that gave me a lot of game time, and put me in a good position in the end to get re-signed here," said the 26-year-old.

"I want to be able to do the same in this Six Nations. Hopefully we can perform better than we did last year and really carry on the momentum the team has had.

"We have been putting a huge amount of pressure on the top team which in turn has enabled them to perform better.

"But the season is so long, it is a 50-man squad here and everybody has to put their best foot forward at some point."