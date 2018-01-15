Jersey Reds boss Harvey Biljon celebrates 'great' win against Dragons

Hooker Nick Selway scored two first-half tries for Jersey Reds

Jersey Reds boss Harvey Biljon was delighted with his side after they secured a home quarter-final in the British and Irish Cup by defeating Dragons Premiership Select.

The Reds ran in six tries against three as they won 40-21.

"We set out to go and get five points at the beginning of the week and to come away with that is great." Biljon told BBC Radio Jersey.

"We've secured a home quarter-final which is what we wanted."

Jersey reached the last eight with a game to spare, but first have a final group game at Yorkshire Carnegie to play next Saturday.

"We wanted (to be able to) play some knockout rugby in front of our home supporters and we've achieved that," said Biljon.

"(There were) great conditions (and the) game was played in the right spirit. Hopefully we can build from this."